Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC Shares Sold by Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979,968 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 806,829 shares during the period. Ramaco Resources comprises about 32.6% of Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. owned 4.44% of Ramaco Resources worth $46,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,549 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,311,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,555,014.40. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $10.35 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. Ramaco Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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