Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Rambus worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rambus alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 22,321.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.84. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $850,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,100,643.45. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $446,691.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,466 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here