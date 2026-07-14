Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 133,749 shares during the quarter. Rambus accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rambus worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rambus by 126.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $446,691.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,799.50. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $10,171,466. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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