Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,573 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $617.28 and its 200 day moving average is $437.99. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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