Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $257.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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