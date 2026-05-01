Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,140 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,819,026 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $419,868,000 after purchasing an additional 143,398 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.85 and a twelve month high of $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.55.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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