Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1,467.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 218,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,488,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,343,000 after buying an additional 102,670 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 368,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 141,628 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huntington began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.Getty Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio is 127.63%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

See Also

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