Range Resources Corporation $RRC Holdings Lessened by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 1,050,289 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up about 13.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Range Resources worth $189,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.41. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $759.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.78 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 25.04%.The business's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Article Title

Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Article Title

The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Article Title

Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Article Title

Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Article Title

Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted the stock fell after the earnings release, suggesting investors are still weighing strong fundamentals against execution and commodity-price risks. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RRC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.18.

View Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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