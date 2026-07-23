Range Resources Corporation $RRC Stock Position Lessened by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 195,795 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Range Resources Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE RRC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $759.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $744.78 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Key Stories Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Article Title

Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Article Title

The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Article Title

Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Article Title

Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Article Title

Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted the stock fell after the earnings release, suggesting investors are still weighing strong fundamentals against execution and commodity-price risks. Article Title

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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