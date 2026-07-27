Rangeley Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Free Report) by 382.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,086 shares during the period. Janux Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rangeley Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rangeley Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Janux Therapeutics worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 96,416 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company's stock.

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Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $15.33 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $28,878.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,265.90. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,452.23. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JonesTrading reduced their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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