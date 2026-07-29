Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $41.86 Million Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,630 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the period. PDF Solutions comprises approximately 3.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.21% of PDF Solutions worth $41,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $20,631,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $10,729,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 378.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,337 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 955,435 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 155,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of PDFS opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.71 million. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

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PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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