Rare Wolf Capital LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,830 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $497,356.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 431,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,048.95. This represents a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 29,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $404,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 702,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,661,368.75. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 179,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,265 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $978,357. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.67% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

Further Reading

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