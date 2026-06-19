Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 35,875 Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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