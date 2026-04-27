Rareview Capital LLC Buys 105,594 Shares of Blackrock Income Trust $BKT

Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Free Report) by 394.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,356 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the period. Blackrock Income Trust makes up 1.0% of Rareview Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC's holdings in Blackrock Income Trust were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 4,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 44,250 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Blackrock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $10.68 on Monday. Blackrock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Blackrock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust NYSE: BKT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Free Report).

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