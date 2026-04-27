Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Rareview Capital LLC Buys 105,594 Shares of Blackrock Income Trust $BKT

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Blackrock Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rareview Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 394.6%, buying an additional 105,594 shares to hold 132,356 shares worth about $1.555 million, making BKT 1.0% of Rareview’s portfolio (its 28th largest position).
  • Several other funds also initiated or enlarged positions (including Uhlmann Price, TrueMark, Ramiah, Noble Wealth and Comerica), and institutional investors now own 39.43% of BKT.
  • BlackRock Income Trust announced a monthly dividend of $0.0882 per share payable June 30 (ex-dividend June 15), which implies an annualized yield of 9.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Free Report) by 394.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,356 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the period. Blackrock Income Trust makes up 1.0% of Rareview Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC's holdings in Blackrock Income Trust were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 4,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 44,250 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $10.68 on Monday. Blackrock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Blackrock Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust NYSE: BKT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackrock Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Blackrock Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackrock Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Blackrock Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines