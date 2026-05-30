Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $882,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $298.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.78. The company has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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