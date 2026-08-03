Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,320 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 39,473 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $108,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Brands like Home Depot, Intuit, and Booking are betting bigger on ChatGPT ads

Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools

Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Negative Sentiment: An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Ontario Superior Court Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a U.S. securities class action covering investors who purchased INTU between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. The complaints reportedly involve alleged misrepresentations concerning TurboTax growth prospects and investor harm after significant stock declines. Investors face a September 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices add headline and legal overhang, though they do not represent new financial results or a court finding against Intuit. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $316.07 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $807.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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