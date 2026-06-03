Rational Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $959.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,010.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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