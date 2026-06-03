Rational Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $449.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here