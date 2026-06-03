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Rational Advisors Inc. Takes $3.83 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rational Advisors Inc. opened a new position in ATI, buying 33,400 shares worth about $3.83 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment on ATI remains mostly positive, with an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $164.38, though a couple of firms recently trimmed ratings to hold.
  • ATI reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.00 per share for the latest quarter and also has a $500 million stock buyback authorization in place.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 378.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ATI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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