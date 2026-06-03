Rational Advisors Inc. Takes $3.83 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 378.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ATI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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