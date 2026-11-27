Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 197,264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,180,699,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,405,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth about $360,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the second quarter valued at about $182,254,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the second quarter valued at about $181,811,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.0%

RJF stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.82 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial set a $165.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $196.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that provides wealth management, investment banking, asset management and banking services. Its businesses serve individual investors, corporations, municipalities and other institutions. The company's services include financial planning and securities brokerage through its advisor network, investment banking and capital markets services, investment management, and lending and deposit products through Raymond James Bank. Founded in 1962, Raymond James is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report).

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