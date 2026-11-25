State Street Corp decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA - Free Report) TSE: RBA by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293,329 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,839,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.47% of RB Global worth $512,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,834 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,449 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RB Global Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. RB Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.77%.

RB Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buy back $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of RB Global in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RB Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $152.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RB Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,115.75. The trade was a 27.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global operates a global marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles, connecting sellers with buyers through live auctions, online platforms and other sales channels. Its offerings include asset marketing and disposition services, along with support such as inspections and transaction services. The company serves businesses, governments and other organizations across industries including construction, transportation, agriculture, mining and energy. Through its IAA business, it also facilitates sales of salvage and used vehicles to buyers such as licensed dealers and vehicle rebuilders.

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