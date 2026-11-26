State Street Corp lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 962,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of RBC Bearings worth $485,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 270,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,933,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.8% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Weiss Ratings cut RBC Bearings from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded RBC Bearings from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $645.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $655.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $623.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RBC stock opened at $478.06 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $425.91 and a 12 month high of $667.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.77.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.21. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated designs and manufactures precision bearings and other engineered components for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Its products include plain, roller and ball bearings, spherical bearings, rod ends and related motion-control components. The company's products are used in aircraft and defense systems as well as equipment across industries such as construction, energy, transportation and automation. RBC Bearings serves customers worldwide. The company traces its roots to 1919 and has grown through product development and acquisitions.

See Also

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