RBF Capital LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130,338 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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