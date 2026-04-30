RCW Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RCW Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of RCW Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $662.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,312,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,846,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.58 and a 200 day moving average of $613.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $476.78 and a 1-year high of $665.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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