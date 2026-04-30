Free Trial
→ Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

RCW Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RCW Management LLC acquired 4,640 shares of Invesco QQQ in Q4, a stake valued at about $2.85 million that represents roughly 2.9% of its portfolio and is its ninth-largest holding.
  • Market backdrop: QQQ traded at $662.47 (near its 1‑year high of $665.42) with Invesco’s record AUM and inflows supporting demand, while semiconductor shorting, AI scrutiny and heavy options positioning raise the risk of increased volatility.
  • Dividend and ownership: QQQ paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (annualized $2.93, yield ~0.4%), and hedge funds/institutions own about 44.58% of the ETF.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

RCW Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of RCW Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $662.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,312,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,846,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.58 and a 200 day moving average of $613.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $476.78 and a 1-year high of $665.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines