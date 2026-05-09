RD Finance Ltd Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,453 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 6.3% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UBER opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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