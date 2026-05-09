RD Finance Ltd Invests $3.64 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,850 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.7% of RD Finance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 78,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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