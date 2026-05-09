RD Finance Ltd Makes New $18.64 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RD Finance Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,350 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $18,644,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 18.8% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $615.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $486.20 and a 52 week high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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