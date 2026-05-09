RD Finance Ltd Purchases 64,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

RD Finance Ltd raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 228.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.4% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RD Finance Ltd's holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 241,527 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 50,133.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 302.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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