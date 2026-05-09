RD Finance Ltd Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. MercadoLibre comprises 3.4% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company's stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company's stock worth $202,610,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company's stock worth $112,414,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,560 shares of the company's stock worth $27,015,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,465.33.

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,632.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,755.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,967.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,593.21 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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