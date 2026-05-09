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RD Finance Ltd Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • RD Finance Ltd disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Oracle, buying 9,050 shares worth about $1.76 million. The position makes up 1.8% of its holdings and is its 15th-largest position.
  • Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or initiated Oracle positions, while institutions overall own 42.44% of the stock. Insider ownership remains high at 40.90%.
  • Oracle’s shares have strong analyst support, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43. The company also recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and it continues to pay a quarterly dividend.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Oracle makes up 1.8% of RD Finance Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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