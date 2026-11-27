RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,116 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $52,680,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 4.3% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,752.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,757,206 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,465,421,000 after buying an additional 3,554,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,655.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,136 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,329,641,000 after buying an additional 2,326,538 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 834,705 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $805,490,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,798 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $690,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 701,502 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $647,023,000 after acquiring an additional 451,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Morris sold 218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total value of $120,120.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,606,942.50. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 853 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total value of $470,011.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,121,124.56. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 384,360 shares of company stock worth $301,192,964 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Latest Seagate Technology News

Here's some of the latest news about STX:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s latest quarter showed strong growth: revenue rose 61% year over year and earnings beat analyst estimates. Analysts also see potential for further sequential revenue growth and improving gross margins in fiscal 2027. Article: Why It’s Time to Load Up On Seagate Stock

Seagate’s latest quarter showed strong growth: revenue rose 61% year over year and earnings beat analyst estimates. Analysts also see potential for further sequential revenue growth and improving gross margins in fiscal 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain divided. One fair-value estimate edged down from about $1,045 to $1,023 as analysts reassess AI-storage assumptions and HDD economics, while other coverage remains bullish. Article: Seagate (STX) Stock Fair Value Edges Lower As Analysts Rework AI Storage Assumptions

Analyst views remain divided. One fair-value estimate edged down from about $1,045 to $1,023 as analysts reassess AI-storage assumptions and HDD economics, while other coverage remains bullish. Negative Sentiment: Despite robust results, STX has fallen sharply since earnings and over recent months. Reports attribute the decline largely to multiple compression and concerns that expectations for AI-driven storage demand may be too optimistic; a competitor’s HAMR technology push is another potential risk. Article: Seagate Technology Got Hammered By Multiple Compression

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $925.00 to $765.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $865.00 to $820.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.88.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $472.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $250.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 252.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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