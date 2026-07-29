RDST Capital LLC Has $55.48 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

RDST Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,520 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 235,985 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 5.3% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $55,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus set a $190.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

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DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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