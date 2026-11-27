RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,355 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $46,627,000. Axon Enterprise comprises about 3.8% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,561,844 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $119,724,905,000 after purchasing an additional 209,879,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18,050.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200,075 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,400,094,000 after buying an additional 13,127,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,551 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,672,432,000 after buying an additional 345,365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 391,214.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,988,884 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,952,943,000 after buying an additional 6,987,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8,432.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,537,957 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,983,414,000 after buying an additional 3,496,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $540.00 target price (down from $561.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $755.00 to $610.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $343.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $389.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $289.68 and a 52-week high of $665.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $908.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.99, for a total transaction of $5,089,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,118,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,036,927.88. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 1,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $488,617.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,032,038.80. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,792 shares of company stock worth $15,214,581. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops technology and equipment for public safety agencies. Its products include TASER conducted energy devices, body-worn and in-car cameras, and related accessories used by law enforcement and other public safety organizations. The company also provides software and cloud-based services for managing digital evidence, including Axon Evidence, as well as tools for records management, dispatch and real-time operations. These products are designed to help agencies capture, store and share information related to public safety work.

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