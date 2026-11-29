Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $23,296,000. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Readystate Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $219.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -354.12 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.06 and a 1-year high of $223.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $250.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company focused on chips and software for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company develops wireless microcontrollers and connectivity products that help devices communicate and operate with low power consumption. Its portfolio supports technologies including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, Z-Wave and Wi-SUN. Silicon Labs also provides development tools and software for building connected products used in smart homes, industrial systems and commercial applications.

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