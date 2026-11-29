Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,405,000. Charter Communications makes up 1.2% of Readystate Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.29% of Charter Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3,624.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 60,224 shares of the company's stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 278.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Stock Up 4.2%

Charter Communications stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $254.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $193.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc. is a U.S. telecommunications and media company that provides broadband, video, mobile and voice services under the Spectrum brand. Its offerings include high-speed internet, television packages, mobile service and home phone service for residential customers, as well as connectivity and communications solutions for businesses. The company operates cable and broadband networks across communities in the United States, serving customers in dozens of states. Charter was founded in 1993 and expanded significantly through its 2016 acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks; the acquired operations were subsequently brought together under the Spectrum brand.

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