Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.2%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $187.41 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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