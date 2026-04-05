Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,419 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here