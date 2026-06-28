Realta Investment Advisors Takes $1.14 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $121,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $215,356,000 after buying an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,299,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $627,065,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

APD stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $289.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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