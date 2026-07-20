Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 154,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Realty Income worth $796,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

Realty Income stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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