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Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • CIBC Asset Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 94,839 shares to bring its total to 489,155 shares valued at about $27.5 million.
  • Realty Income reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.13 versus estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.55 billion, up 12.2% year over year.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.2705 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 5.4%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $67.46.
  • Interested in Realty Income? Here are five stocks we like better.

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 94,839 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $740,844,000 after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.46.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on Realty Income with a Buy rating and a $69 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels and reinforcing the case for the stock as a stable income play. Article Reference
  • Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a strong dividend holding, including commentary on its monthly payout and its appeal inside a Roth IRA, which may support demand from income investors. Article Reference
  • Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued Realty Income offers a “buy-the-dip” setup, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a potential entry point rather than a warning sign. Article Reference
  • Neutral Sentiment: New valuation analysis from GuruFocus estimated intrinsic value at $18 versus a price near $60, a stark contrast that may reinforce debate over whether the shares are richly valued. Article Reference
  • Neutral Sentiment: Other valuation-focused coverage noted that Realty Income has pulled back recently, but long-term performance and dividend reliability continue to make it attractive for income-focused portfolios. Article Reference

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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