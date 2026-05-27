Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 67,344 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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