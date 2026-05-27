Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

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Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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