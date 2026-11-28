Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 417,628 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $6,997,219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,929,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,102,484,000 after buying an additional 2,166,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,117,994 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,184,551,000 after buying an additional 1,785,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $643,334,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22,051.4% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,354,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $641,577,000 after buying an additional 10,307,948 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2740 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.2715. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 224.83%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $187.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Realty Income from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.81.

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Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $225,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,566.25. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages commercial properties leased to businesses. It is known as “The Monthly Dividend Company” for its focus on paying monthly dividends. The company primarily uses long-term, single-tenant net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally pay property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent. Its properties serve a range of industries, including retail, industrial and gaming. Founded in 1969, Realty Income has expanded beyond the United States into several European markets.

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