Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 58,403 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 389.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,403 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,403 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $47,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $968.81 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.91. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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