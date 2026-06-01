Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

DLR opened at $189.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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