Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $497.69 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $521.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.29 and a 200-day moving average of $465.62.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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