Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $39.81 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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