Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Invests $4.47 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

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Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1%

IRM opened at $128.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,827 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,043. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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