Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 537.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,316 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 689,903 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,144 shares of the company's stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 107,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,020 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,908 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,169,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,705,095.84. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $84,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,789,349.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,937 shares of company stock worth $421,574. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

See Also

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