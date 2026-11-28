Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR - Free Report) by 3,250.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,475 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 483,597 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Red Rock Resorts worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4,566.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 252.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $62.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

RRR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $488.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.13 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Red Rock Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. develops, owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment properties, primarily serving the Las Vegas locals market through its Station Casinos brand. Its properties offer gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment and other resort amenities. The company's portfolio includes resorts such as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station and Sunset Station, as well as several other casinos in the Las Vegas area. Red Rock Resorts also provides management services for tribal casino operations, including Graton Resort & Casino in California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR - Free Report).

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